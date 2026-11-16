What produced Democrats' midterm wave? On this episode of All Things, Kim Strassel speaks with 50th House Speaker Newt Gingrich about the GOP's many mistakes (from affordability to Iran), consequences for the 2028 presidential race, and his new book, “America’s Golden Age.”

50th Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich said Republicans suffered a devastating midterm defeat because they failed to address the issues Americans care about most, particularly the rising cost of living and health care.

During an appearance on The Wall Street Journal’s All Things With Kim Strassel, Newt described the midterms as a referendum on performance rather than ideology. He argued that Republicans underestimated voter frustration while Democrats successfully focused their campaigns on affordability and everyday concerns.

“People don’t give you power. People loan you power. And if you don’t do your job right, they take it back,” Newt said.

Looking ahead, Newt urged President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans to pursue practical reforms that deliver measurable results. He pointed to his experience working with President Bill Clinton to balance the federal budget as evidence that meaningful bipartisan achievements remain possible.

Newt also argued that the election results have opened the 2028 Republican presidential contest, creating opportunities for emerging candidates to offer a new vision.

Despite the political setbacks, Newt remained optimistic about America’s future, pointing to the breakthroughs in science, technology, and innovation outlined in his new book, “America’s Golden Age.”

The challenge for Republicans, he argued, is to restore public confidence through positive, problem-solving leadership.

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