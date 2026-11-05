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Steve B.'s avatar
Steve B.
19m

I passed a number of gas stations today. Gas was$3.19. Prices have been steadily coming down. The GOP ran a stupid campaign with pretty poor candidates. Losing to all those commie socialists tells you everything you need to know. Bad candidates. Worse messaging.

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Big Country JTB's avatar
Big Country JTB
30m

Meanwhile CNG production and prices in the US have plummeted due to the current situation and producers are burning 🔥 off CNG because of no storage capacity and no usage for it here domestically...

Well, our insanity continues as the US is addicted to foreign countries for crude oil 🛢 needs... if we were truly energy secure 💯, Iran striking oil producers and exporting routes and shipping would mean nothing to us...

We produce enough natural gas to power our transportation grid and have enough proven reserves to last 4 centuries, yet we're foolish to stay on the same course of crude oil 🛢 and distillates of gasoline and diesel... CNG burns much cleaner and is much less harmful on engine wear and costs than gasoline with engines lasting 3x longer... we have the infrastructure already in place for access to tap into existing natural gas lines to install fuel pumps for CNG at filling stations... we'd be paying the equivalent of $1.60 per gallon of gasoline in CNG powered vehicles... this insanity must stop! I speak to this as a mechanic who has driven and operated and repaired and done maintenance on CNG powered vehicles and equipment as well as gasoline ⛽️ and diesel ⛽️ and LP gas vehicles and equipment for 39 yrs y'all...

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