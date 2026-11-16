The Republican Party is at a critically important crossroads.

Understanding those crossroads and how to navigate back to a majority is a major, immediate challenge.

Historically, it took Republicans a long time to recover from the Great Depression. We had become a minority party with limited appeal to over half of the country.

In 1980, President Ronald Reagan gave us the potential to be a truly national party for the first time since President Franklin Delano Roosevelt used the pain of the Great Depression to build massive support for the enlarged government of the New Deal and the Democratic Party that created it.

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