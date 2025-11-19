Senator Rick Scott is right. Republicans need to be the party of fixing things. On “Fox News Sunday” this week, Mr. Scott said: “We’re not going to repeal Obamacare. We are going to fix Obamacare.”

The Florida senator added: “You do have to protect pre-existing conditions. You have to make sure that it’s a fair system to everybody. So, this is all doable. There’s no reason health care costs what it costs. We should not give money directly to insurance companies.”

Mr. Scott’s positive, problem-solving tone is a remarkable contrast to the negativity, hysteria, and dishonesty the Democrats have embraced.

Read more in NYSun