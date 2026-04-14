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Damn the torpedoes's avatar
Damn the torpedoes
5h

We have a tremendous opportunity here to aid the Iranian people in their struggle for freedom. The intransigence of the negotiators, who continue to believe they’re in charge -without army, navy, or military, must be used to equip the people with the tools to overthrow their oppressors, who surely fear the people more than they fear us. After all, the people know where their oppressors live, and if given the right equipment, I’m sure they’re up for payback. Let the people return themselves to power, not us.

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