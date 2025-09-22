Rethinking What We Know About U.S. Drug Prices
A new study challenges what we thought we knew about drug prices in America and flips the narrative on its head.
The conventional wisdom is that Americans pay far more for prescription drugs than patients in other developed countries. This belief has fueled bipartisan calls for heavy-handed measures such as price controls, punitive taxes, and even nationalization of drug manufacturers.
Lawmakers feel pressure from two directions. Patients experience drug prices mor…