Dear Inner Circle Member,

Callista and I celebrated Valentine’s Day at the Belle Epoque Restaurant in Spiez, Switzerland. It’s about 30 minutes outside Bern. It was spectacular and I highly recommend it if you get to Switzerland.

Secretary of State and National Security Adviser Marco Rubio gave a brilliant speech on the intimate ties between the Europeans and the United States. He did not give an inch on President Donald J. Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance’s speeches in Europe.

The difference was that Rubio made a strong case that American civilization grew out of European civilization—and our fate in the future is inextricably tied together. This may have been the best speech of Rubio’s career. I recommend you watch it rather than read it because the sincerity and clarity of his delivery was one of the things which made the speech so effective.