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Timothy D Naegele's avatar
Timothy D Naegele
4h

The Great Alexander swept through the region; and today he would be destroying the world's enemies, Netanyahu and Israel. The world would/will cheer.

See https://naegeleblog.wordpress.com/2010/01/17/alexander-the-great/

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Damn the torpedoes's avatar
Damn the torpedoes
1h

It is indeed a remarkable, and prescient speech. He is turning into the MVP of this administration. He is talented, thoughtful, and serious. He is quick off the cuff. He has truly blossomed into a true Renaissance man, and I truly think Trump has created his successor. This administration is loaded with superstars, but Marco has all the qualities of a truly great leader.

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