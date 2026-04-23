I recently watched a demonstration of an artificial intelligence-to-human conversation. It was so realistic and dynamic that it forced me to think about how fast the future is coming to all of us.

In this demonstration, put on by a health care-focused AI company called Attune, a person was called by an advanced generative AI voice. Its tone, language, and cadence was so perfect, I would not have known it was an AI if I hadn’t been told.

We have all heard computer-generated voices. They sound like computer-generated voices.

Many of us have heard a slightly better, but still clearly artificial voice, when we interact with more sophisticated apps.

This voice was not like those voices.

First, it had the inflection and pacing of a normal human voice. It could modulate at the appropriate times just like people can.

Second, it was amazingly fast at listening to comments and responding accordingly. In one demonstration, it was trying to schedule a medical check-up for someone. The person kept coming up with excuses for why each proposed date would not work. The AI voice listened carefully and — within the same timeframe as a real person — responded to each comment.

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It agreed that the human’s excuses were good reasons to try other dates. It reminded the human that the checkup was important, and it offered different dates. It was exactly like listening to a conversation between two people.

This level of believability has several immediate potential uses that could dramatically increase the quality of life, lower costs, or both. Some studies have already been done with elderly citizens in long-term care facilities and people in therapy for depression.

In both cases, the results have been remarkable. Elderly citizens, who you might think would be the most resistant to this new technology, find that they can have real conversations with their AI friend. Because the AI can track down information in real time, it can respond in detailed ways — and with great enthusiasm. For example, if you want to discuss old movies, it has access to every old movie and reviews. It can chat at length about how Humphrey Bogart interacted with Ingrid Bergman in “Casablanca.” It can then discuss every cast member, the famous duel of the German and French national songs, and the details of producing the movie — all with great and convincing enthusiasm and within the framework of the human remembering a 1942 movie.

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Beyond entertaining human companions, the AI partner can also ask if he or she took medicines that day, how his or her blood pressure is doing, and (with the patient’s approval) it can even access a wearable device that would provide 24/7 feedback on the person’s vital signs.

Some people may dislike the idea of interacting with an artificial intelligence, but in recent tests up to 80 percent of people enjoyed the experience. Furthermore, the AI system can interact in any language and talk about any country or lifetime memory.

In some tests, people with depression and those trying to withdraw from addiction found that even one or two calls a day from an AI friend dramatically helped resolve and lessen feelings of loneliness.

And these friends may someday soon be more than phone calls. Last Sunday’s half marathon of robots in Beijing showed how rapidly technology is evolving.

Far from being a threat, this new AI revolution may end up introducing lots of new friends and lots of capabilities of which we never dreamed.

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