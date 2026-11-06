People who enjoy the complicated dance of politics and government are going to have a wonderful time over the next two years.

It is not uncommon for one of the political parties to be confused and uncertain about what it stands for, who is going to lead it, and where it is going. In 2016, the Democratic Party knew it was probably going to have a Hillary Clinton future. She had been building toward that moment for her entire career. The Republican Party was not sure who would lead it and what its future would look like.

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