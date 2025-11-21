Gingrich 360 offers paid internship opportunities for college students, graduate students, and recent graduates.

As part of this once in a lifetime experience, interns will explore the world of Gingrich 360 – where politics, history, and media intersect. Interns will gain invaluable career experience by learning firsthand from Speaker Gingrich, Ambassador Gingrich, and the Gingrich 360 team, while conducting research, drafting briefings, producing content for podcasts and social media, and attending meetings.

Gingrich 360 is a multimedia production and consulting company based in Arlington, Virginia. Gingrich 360 produces historical and public policy books, documentary films, podcasts, digital content, and newsletters, reaching millions of people in the United States and around the world.

Gingrich 360 also offers strategic planning, consulting, and training, with unique strengths and experience in health, education, national security, and politics.

Gingrich 360 is looking for applicants who are organized, problem-solvers, creative, tenacious, and self-starters. Applicants should have an interest in history, political science, public policy, international relations, digital content, social media, graphic design, photoshop, media relations, communications, journalism, or a related field.

Interns will need to be adept at working across sectors and completing wide-ranging tasks in a timely manner with high quality results. A desire to learn continuously and a deep sense of curiosity about the world are required. Diverse professional and cultural experience is a plus. Candidates must show proof of citizenship or other legal authorization to hold employment in the United States.

SEMESTER APPLICATIONS OPEN APPLICATIONS CLOSE

Spring (January-May) August 1 December 13

Summer (June-August) January 1 April 30

Fall (September-December) May 1 July 30

To apply, please submit a cover letter, resume, and a writing sample through the online form. Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis.

Writing Sample Instructions:

At Gingrich 360, interns have the opportunity to write their own columns that are published on the Gingrich 360 website and sent to Inner Circle subscribers. Please pick a topic, such as a news story, ongoing political debate, or policy issue, and write a 550-750 word opinion editorial. Applicants are encouraged to clearly convey their point of view and to be concise and grammatically correct in their prose.

Submit Application

From our interns: What’s it like interning at Gingrich 360?

“I am so thankful for my once in a lifetime opportunity to intern with Gingrich 360. It was remarkable working alongside Ambassador Gingrich, Speaker Gingrich, and the rest of the Gingrich 360 team—where they urged me to write my own op-eds, explore their podcast network, and expand my policy background.”

-Stetson, Texas Tech University

“My intern experience at Gingrich 360 was truly special. Interns are able to do work that has an impact and I can honestly say I learned something new from the brilliant people around me every day.”

-Margaret, Harvard University

“This internship is an opportunity to work alongside a team unlike any other—one driven by its faith in America and the future. Interns complete projects across all areas of operation and are expected to be key players. Your success is their success.”

-Colin, American University