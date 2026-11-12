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Wild Bill's avatar
Wild Bill
23m

We'll undoubtedly need a junkyard bulldog (No disrespect) these coming years.

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Caroline Reid's avatar
Caroline Reid
18m

Dear Newt,

Wonderful information. Thank you.

I did not know that Stephen Miller is a Duke graduate, as am I, '68. I followed closely the terrible lacrosse accusations and the corruption, not only of the woman, but of the politicians who wanted to ride on her evil accusations. I am so proud of his stand with the players and his stance on immigration.

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