The Affordable Care Act Was Never Affordable
The Affordable Care Act inflated health care costs – and the burden of those costs on government, employers, and every working American.
Democrats are rapidly digging themselves into a deep hole.
Their battle cry during the Chuck Schumer shutdown is that they are determined to get another $400 billion of taxpayers’ money to subsidize a Biden administration, COVID-era health insurance subsidy – and they’ll hold the whole government hostage for it.
Their polling must show that on the surface…