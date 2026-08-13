Watching various big-government socialists win primaries and promptly back away from past social posts and comments is becoming a routine part of the 2026 campaign.

Suddenly, in state after state, the big-government socialists who won their primaries as left-wing radicals have realized that they are likely to lose their general elections if they stick to the scripts they have been using for years.

Looking at America’s New Majority Project data, which has been polling key issues since 2018, most left-wing, radical, and anti-American positions attract about 15 percent of the vote or less.

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