Newt Gingrich and Bret Baier discuss America's 250th anniversary, the enduring strength of the Declaration of Independence, and why the nation's founding ideals still matter today.

As America prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday, Newt Gingrich welcomes Fox News Chief Political Anchor and bestselling author Bret Baier to discuss his new book, The Case for America: An Argument on Behalf of Our Nation. Their conversation explores why the Declaration of Independence remains the defining document of the American experiment, how the nation's history demonstrates extraordinary resilience, and why America's founding principles continue to offer hope for the future.

Drawing on history, current events, and the challenges facing the next generation, Gingrich and Baier examine the importance of freedom, civic unity, bipartisan leadership, and American exceptionalism. They also reflect on the country's remarkable ability to overcome division and why the 250th anniversary presents a unique opportunity to rediscover what unites Americans.

Listen to their conversation below, or scroll down for an edited transcript.

Edited Transcript

This conversation has been condensed and lightly edited for clarity.

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Newt Gingrich

Bret, it’s great to have you back on Newt’s World. Your latest book, The Case for America, arrives at an important moment as we approach America’s 250th anniversary. What inspired you to write a book that makes an affirmative case for the country?

Bret Baier

This book is different from anything I’ve written before. As a journalist, I usually present the facts and let people draw their own conclusions. But I felt our country was almost on trial, especially online and across social media. I wanted to present the evidence for America the way a lawyer would present a case before a jury.

I drew on the stories of six presidents I had previously written about, along with conversations with contemporary leaders, to show why America remains resilient, free, and full of opportunity.

Newt Gingrich

Your book argues that the Declaration of Independence remains central to understanding America. Why does that document continue to matter so much today?

Bret Baier

Signing the Declaration required extraordinary courage. The founders were risking their lives, and success was far from guaranteed.

From that moment, four enduring truths emerge. America consistently chooses unity despite disagreement. We remain a beacon of freedom. We have repeatedly demonstrated resilience through crises. And we continue to offer unmatched opportunity for people willing to work and build a better life.

Newt Gingrich

One of the things I’ve always found remarkable is that America’s founding principles are universal. They aren’t limited by ethnicity or geography. Anyone can embrace the ideals expressed in the Declaration.

Bret Baier

Exactly. The founders certainly disagreed with one another, but they remained committed to creating a nation built on freedom. Even fierce rivals like John Adams and Thomas Jefferson eventually reconciled because they understood the importance of preserving what they had created together.

Newt Gingrich

History reminds us that disagreement has always existed, but so has the ability to move forward together. That’s an important lesson today.

Bret Baier

I believe America’s 250th anniversary offers a rare opportunity to rediscover that shared identity. We don’t need to ignore our challenges, but we can remember what unites us.

When people focus on family, community, and the freedoms we all value, they quickly discover far more common ground than political debates would suggest.

Newt Gingrich

You also highlight something many Americans never hear about: the amount of bipartisan work happening in Congress.

Bret Baier

That’s right. Far more bipartisan legislation passes than most people realize.

On Special Report, we created a segment called “Common Ground” to highlight lawmakers from both parties working together. Those stories rarely receive attention because conflict dominates the news cycle, but cooperation happens every day.

Newt Gingrich

That reflects my own experience in Congress. Many major reforms only became law because leaders from both parties ultimately worked together.

Bret Baier

Exactly. If we highlight those successes, it encourages more of them.

Newt Gingrich

Looking ahead, what gives you optimism—and what concerns you most about America’s future?

Bret Baier

Technology, especially artificial intelligence, presents enormous opportunities, but also significant challenges.

My greatest concern is protecting freedom while remaining competitive with countries like China. The decisions we make today about innovation and liberty will shape the next generation.

At the same time, I’m optimistic because America’s founding principles still provide a roadmap for the future.

Newt Gingrich

Those principles remain America’s greatest strength. Our belief that rights come from our Creator and that every person has the opportunity to pursue happiness continues to make this nation exceptional.

Bret Baier

That’s exactly why I wrote this book. It’s simply a reminder that, despite our challenges, America remains an extraordinary country.

Newt Gingrich

Bret, thank you for joining me. The Case for America is a timely reminder of what makes this nation unique as we celebrate America’s 250th birthday.

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About the Guest

Bret Baier is an American journalist and television news anchor who serves as the Chief Political Anchor, co-anchor of the network’s election coverage, and anchor of Special Report with Bret Baier on the Fox News Channel (FNC). He previously served as the network's Chief White House Correspondent and is a best-selling author of several presidential history books.

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