The Coming Revolution in Warfare
This revolution in warfare is going to be an enormous challenge for the Pentagon. But it must be embraced and developed if we are to remain the most effective military in the world.
We are on the edge of an enormous revolution in warfare.
It will not be an incremental evolution from what we are already doing. It will be a profound, disruptive transformation. We will have to rethink all of our plans, doctrines, organizational structures, and training systems.
Genuinely disruptive technological capabilities are relatively rare historic…