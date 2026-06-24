For 250 years, our country has endured wars, overcome crises, expanded freedom, unleashed innovation, and inspired people around the world with the revolutionary idea that our rights come not from government, but from God.

Newt’s World is marking the occasion with a special run of episodes diving deep into the people, ideas, and moments that built this country.

Tune in for conversations with historians, journalists, leaders, and friends exploring what makes America exceptional. Brady Crytzer kicks things off with the story of The National Road, followed by Rachel Campos-Duffy on All American Patriotism and Eric Metaxas on the Revolution itself.

The lineup keeps building: Bret Baier makes The Case for America, Dr. Allen Guelzo examines Abraham Lincoln, and Jonathan Turley discusses Rage and the Republic. On June 26th, legendary filmmaker Ken Burns joins to talk about his work on The American Revolution, followed by Brenda Hafera’s Guide to Historic Sites.

Then comes a milestone you won’t want to miss: Episode 1000 on June 28th, featuring a special conversation with President Trump.

As we count down to Independence Day, we invite you to explore our America 250 collection featuring special Newt’s World episodes with more to come:

The series continues into July with Senator Tim Hutchinson on faith and farm life, Jared Isaacman on NASA’s future in space, Walter Isaacson on the Declaration of Independence’s “greatest sentence ever written,” and a Fourth of July episode where Newt reflects solo on the document that started it all.

Explore the America 250 Collection

Listen to Newt’s World

Join us as we celebrate 250 years of freedom, opportunity, innovation, and the enduring promise of America! This is one of the most ambitious runs in Newt’s World history. Subscribe now so you don’t miss a single episode as we count down to America’s 250.

Sincerely,

The Gingrich 360 Team

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What comes after America’s 250 birthday?

While we celebrate our remarkable past, Newt Gingrich is also focused on America’s future.

In “America’s Golden Age,” Newt outlines a bold vision for the next half-century of American innovation, prosperity, and opportunity.

Preorder today and save 25% with code PREORDER25.

Latest from America’s New Majority Project:

Freedom 250: Looking Back With Pride, Looking Forward With Hope

As the United States approaches its celebration of its 250 year, Americans overwhelmingly affirm the enduring relevance of the nation’s founding principles. According to data collected from America’s New Majority Project from 2024 to 2026, nearly 82% of registered voters believe the ideals enshrined in the Declaration of Independence, equality, life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness remain relevant today. An even larger share, 83%, believe all citizens should take pride in the Founding Fathers’ creation of the world’s longest-surviving democracy.

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Looking to July 4, 2026 — America and the Constitution

As the nation approaches its 250 anniversary, a paradox sits at the center of American public life: voters revere the founding documents more than almost anything else in politics, and simultaneously believe the country is abandoning them.

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