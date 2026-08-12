The Democratic Party’s drift into big-government socialism with weird values is beginning to disclose a set of repeating patterns.

Ideas are born in the academic community. The latest crop emerging there from the far left are weird, outside the mainstream, overwhelmingly opposed by most Americans, and almost certainly impossible to implement.

The Democrats bestow upon the weird ideas an air of moral authority. They become impossible to oppose without risking being smeared.

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