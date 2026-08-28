For months, Americans have been told to worry about the economy. But while the headlines focus on every possible warning sign, a different story is taking shape across the country: American businesses are investing, manufacturing is expanding, and stronger economic growth is rebuilding across the country. Together, these developments point to an economy that is moving in a stronger direction.

That trend is reflected in the Institute for Supply Management’s July manufacturing index, which rose to 55.6 — the strongest reading since May 2022 and the seventh consecutive month of expansion. New orders increased for the seventh straight month, while the manufacturing employment index moved into expansion for the first time since 2023.

In addition, the Small Business Administration is providing up to $50 million through its Manufacturing in America E2G Grant Initiative to help small manufacturers with workforce training, management assistance, and technical support. The goal is straightforward: strengthen domestic supply chains and help American manufacturers grow.

Meanwhile, companies are making major investments of their own. For example, Italian manufacturer 2A USA is investing $32 million to expand its Auburn, Ala., operation, with plans to add 50 employees.

And Stanley Black & Decker has announced plans to invest $1 billion in the United States through 2028, with roughly half going toward research and development and the other half toward capital investment and strengthening its American manufacturing footprint. It is also investing in training for the skilled trades to help grow this effort.

The most encouraging part is that this is not limited to a single industry or a single part of the United States. Companies expanding existing facilities and businesses investing more in innovation and new technologies show they are putting capital behind the American economy.

These investments are important because they represent more than individual corporate decisions. They are evidence of a broader shift toward producing more in America. Stronger manufacturing means stronger communities and more opportunities for workers.

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