The Government Shutdown and the American People
If Republicans retain the courage to side with the American people and continue to insist on reopening the government at current spending levels, they will win this fight.
It is clear the corporate media is giving the Democrats a free ride on their absurd shutdown fight.
Most Americans do not regard the shutdown as a crisis – presumably because President Donald J. Trump is so active and so many things are happening. It despite the headlines, it seems the government is functioning.
Importantly, when Americans learn the Democ…