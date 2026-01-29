With all the news currently happening, you can bet that the propaganda media is not going to cover the massive increase in tax refunds that are coming this year.

The average working American is going to get $1,000 more in refunds thanks to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed into law July 4, 2025.

In fact, the typical payout according to the White House will exceed $4,000.

Last year the federal government refunded $329 billion to federal taxpayers who had withheld more than they needed. This year, the U.S. Treasury expects to refund $429 billion.

You would think a $100 billion increase going into working Americans’ pockets would be a big story. But to the anti-Trump, left-wing news media, no story which helps the president can be a good story.

Republicans have always been terrible at communications. It is no accident that the two best Republican communicators in my lifetime, President Ronald Reagan and President Donald J. Trump, were former Democrats. Their communications skills also came in part from having been professionals in the entertainment business. Reagan of course had done radio, movies, and TV before becoming president. President Trump was on “the Apprentice” for 13 years in prime time on NBC. The news media has never come to grips with how this shaped his style.

From now to April 15, President Trump and every elected Republican should drive home the fact that you are getting to keep more of your own money—and that this is happening despite every Democrat voting against the tax cuts.

Every small business will pay less and have more money thanks to the Republican passed One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Every working American—Latino, African American, Asian American, Native American, and Caucasian—who are working and paying taxes will have more money thanks to the Republicans—and despite the opposition of the Big Government Socialist Democrats.

One of the great failures of the Republican Party for as long as I have been involved (and that is 66 years) has been a reluctance to be direct and blunt about the Democrats’ bad decisions.

We now have billions in corruption in Minneapolis (a topic no Minnesota Democrat wants to talk about). We have corruption on an astonishing scale in California. We have Democratic-run school districts in New York City, Baltimore, Chicago, and elsewhere which are corrupt and destroying the lives of young Americans.

We have a Democratic Party eager to fight over ICE because it is still an open border, endless illegal immigration, protect the criminals, and defund the police party.

If Republicans learn to communicate aggressively and directly—and do enough training to win the debates with Democrats and the news media—we will have an amazingly successful 2026.

A great starting place would be a two-month campaign to take credit for the tax refunds and tax breaks—and remind every American that every single Democrat voted against them.

A simple test would be a poll on April 15 that showed whether every American knew all the Democrats (including their representatives and senators) voted against them keeping their own money. That would be a successful Republican pre-campaign setting the stage for the 2026 elections.

It would be an opening to a wildly successful 2026 campaign.

