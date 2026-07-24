The establishment polling commentator, Nate Silver, has broken the code on the rise of the big-government socialists within the Democratic Party.

Far from being a rebellion of the working poor or an outpouring of aggrieved minorities, Mr. Silver concludes that “the DSA sweet spot” is among the “highly educated, downwardly mobile.”

The Zohran Mamdani-Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez leftwing rebellion, which is mostly made up of well-off heirs of successful families who have graduate degrees, is nothing more than a revolt of spoiled brats.

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