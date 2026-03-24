Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Edward Harry's avatar
Edward Harry
10h

God Bless the USA!

Reply
Share
William C Warnky's avatar
William C Warnky
3h

The synthesis of Shia Islam and Marxist-Leninist praxis makes it certain that the Iranian leadership

will surrender.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gingrich 360 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture