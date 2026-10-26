The past week I just spent in New York City launching my latest book, “America’s Golden Age.” I had a remarkable conversation about the future on The New York Sun’s “Sanity” podcast.

Two weeks of interviewing with radio stations, TV networks, and podcasts around the country made it clear to me that there is a tremendous hunger for a positive, hopeful sense of a better future.

When I joined Mark Levin on Fox News last Sunday night, two days before the book was officially released, we had an hour-long conversation about a better future. That night alone, 5,000 books were sold on Amazon. People are that eager for good news and hope.

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