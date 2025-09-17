The Importance of Constitution Day and a Patriotic Education
The best way to preserve and defend our Constitution is to ensure every American learns about the ideals and values on which our extraordinary country was founded.
Almost 240 years ago in Philadelphia, 39 delegates to the Constitutional Convention signed the U.S. Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787. Eleven years after the adoption of the Declaration of Independence, this historic event marked an important milestone for our remarkable experiment in self-government.
Symbolically, the signing of the U.S. Constitution was t…