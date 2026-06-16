This is a huge week for President Donald J. Trump.

His birthday party with the UFC fight on the White House lawn was an amazing worldwide spectacle. The first steps toward a truce with the Iranian dictatorship have already helped with the price of gasoline and the sense of stability in the Middle East. A capital investment boom and — a wave of scientific and technological breakthroughs — are rapidly expanding and strengthening the American economy.

Negotiating with Iran, monitoring its commitments and occasionally having to pressure the dictatorship militarily or economically is simply reality. (Remember Ronald Reagan’s advice to “Trust but verify” and Connie Mack’s “You get what you inspect, not what you expect.”) There will be no end to the requirement to police, monitor, and occasionally penalize the religious dictatorship. The leaders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps will try to push for as much influence and flexibility as they can get away with. It’s simply their nature.

A lot of people on the right and left have already criticized the upcoming agreement — even when they have never seen it. It is hard to understand what they thought the alternative should be. The simple fact is the religious dictatorship was more resilient, ruthless, and willing to endure pain than the planners who designed this campaign expected.

It is also clear that almost none of the critics appreciate the size of the coalition President Trump has assembled. Many countries in this coalition want to contain the Iranian religious dictatorship and ensure their own resources are not destroyed in the process. Many of these countries have responded to the Trump presidency by dramatically increasing their purchases of American goods and their investment in the American economy.

Among even the most vocal critics of the Iran deal, there are few people who want to put ground troops into Iran. It is a country of 90 million people which covers an area the size of Texas, California, Montana, and Illinois combined. At the same time, most Americans agree we cannot allow the Iranian dictatorship to get nuclear weapons.

Faced with these realities, President Trump steered a course between the Barrack Obama-Joe Biden appeasement model and strategy which would have required a huge ground invasion. He used our technological strengths in airpower and intelligence capabilities to bludgeon the religious dictatorship into positions far distant from where they were under Obama and Biden.

President Trump has been managing a broad coalition which is committed to a more stable Middle East and is prepared to work together despite Iranian attacks. He has also been developing an extraordinary American economy.

While the liberal news media does not want to report it, the fact is the United States is on the edge of one of the greatest economic booms in American history. Much of this boom will have been created by President Trump’s personality and policies. I emphasize both qualities. More than any other president, Trump has been personally engaged in creating the conditions for extraordinary economic growth.

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President Trump is the most entrepreneurial president in American history. His entire career was based on founding businesses, creating deals, and growing jobs and incomes. It is how he thinks every day.

His sense of entrepreneurship helps him see deals and possibilities that others miss. It also helps him relate to other entrepreneurs so they can develop the kind of psychological momentum which is vital to a free market economy. Finally, Trump’s enthusiasm attracts and arouses entrepreneurial risk taking in many other people.

President Trump also has a sense of scale that few past presidents could match. He has attracted $17 trillion in capital projects. As he visits countries, he focuses on selling American goods and encouraging investment in America. Watching President Trump on these visits around the world is more like watching a governor bringing economic growth to his state than the traditional aloof, policy-oriented approach of most presidents.

At the G-7 meeting this week, the world’s leaders will continue to move in the general direction President Trump has been advocating. They will be more willing to spend on defense and participate in sanctions against aggressors (note the British just seized a tanker containing Russian oil). They will be more open to helping with the Middle East. And they will be much more aware of the aggressiveness and toughness with which President Trump protects American interests.

The gigantic IPOs, such as SpaceX, and the emergence of other huge investment opportunities are more signs of the coming Trump boom. Stephen Moore, in his remarkable Unleash Prosperity Hotline, noted that with the Space X IPO alone nearly 4,500 Americans became millionaires because their work for SpaceX had included equity opportunities.

Moore also had another observation about Social Security’s financial situation. If President George W. Bush’s 2005 proposal to allow younger Americans to put some of their FICA payroll tax into indexed stock funds, the value of those investments would be 725 percent higher today. Imagine what the increase will be like as the Trump Boom grows opportunity, prosperity, and security.

The liberal media will try to slant everything against President Trump and the Republicans as much as they can. But in the end, reality will win out. People will realize how much of the current gloom and doom predictions are simply left-wing fake news.

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