Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda Middlekauff's avatar
Linda Middlekauff
4h

Mr. Speaker: Thank you for this summary of the many recent amazing accomplishments of the Trump administration & especially of President Trump. Perhaps you've already published this in The Sun, and I'm hoping that you've also submitted it to the major mainstream media outlets.

Those of us on the right are most likely already aware of these feats, but the average American consumes MSM & is easily persuaded by the left to hate America with some even being swept up in the very well organized violent, not peaceful, demonstrations in our major cities, universities, etc.

Have you read James O'Keefe's recent report & seen the video about the infiltration of Antifa into major institutions, universities, AI companies, & other very influential groups? They are very intent on completely destroying our Republic.

Public schools are also complicit in this destruction and continue to indoctrinate our children & grandchildren with social issues and by what they do NOT teach about America's founding, it's struggles to become a more perfect union, etc.

So many patriotic groups are working very hard to educate our citizens about the real history of America in light of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, but I fear their efforts are also being ignored by the media that actually gets to the masses.

It seems daunting, but more conservatives need to speak up & participate in the "marketplace of ideas", in running for local elections to various city & county boards, etc. In our area, we've been trying to get leaders involved in procuring a Freedom 250 truck to our area, and it's been frustrating. The truck is a rolling museum of American history, is free, and comes with 2 docents! For anyone interested go to PragerU & look for Freedom Truck; they're available throughout this year.

The fight for the survival of our Republic is an existential crisis, and we must all be involved in doing what we can to help it survive into the next generation. President Reagan said that we are always one generation away from tyranny; let that motivate us! May God go before us!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gingrich 360 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture