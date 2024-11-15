The Musk-Ramaswamy Opportunity
When President Trump announced he would create a Department of Government Efficiency and ask Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to lead it, he created a potentially enormous opportunity to rethink and modernize government.
When President Trump announced he would create a Department of Government Efficiency and ask Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to lead it, he created a potentially enormous opportunity to rethink and modernize government.
As Trump said, “Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government B…