The collapsing enrollment in New York City’s schools is reaching a crisis level.

The student population has dropped by 117,000 students from around 1 million in 2019, Congressional Insider reports. This is the result of a combination of people fleeing high taxes and moving away, people having fewer children, and an increasing number of students moving to private or home schooling.

Over the next few years, the student population is expected to lose another 153,000 students. This will leave only 721,000 pupils in the New York City schools. All in, this means a 27 percent — more than a quarter — reduction of the student body from its peak.

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