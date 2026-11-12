One of the newsworthy developments to come out of the elections is that, starting in January 2027, all three main national elected leaders will likely be from New York. Barring any surprise leadership shakeups in Congress, we will have a New Yorker for president, a New Yorker as Speaker of the House, and a New Yorker as Senate majority leader.

There have been several presidents from the state of New York (Martin Van Buren, Millard Fillmore, both Roosevelts, and President Trump). Senator Chuck Schumer became the first Senate majority leader from New York in 2021. New York’s only House speakers so far were John W. Taylor (1820–1821 and 1825–1827) and Theodore Pomeroy, who served for one day, March 3, 1869.

In this case, all three men are from New York City itself. For the rest of us non-New Yorkers, having all three top national offices in New York’s hands may seem a bit much.

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