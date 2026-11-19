While America’s attention has been focused on the interruption of Microsoft Outlook, the nationwide halt on air travel, reports of nine banks being hacked, and the National Security Agency’s internal communications disruption, there is also a hacking war underway in Europe.

As hard as it may be to believe, it is a war against refrigerators. Cyberattacks are targeting commercial refrigerator controls at food companies, restaurants, grocery stores, and other places to change the temperatures so food is ruined. The costs are real, and the effect is to undermine national economies and create significant consumer unhappiness.

This is not a stunt or a one-off irritating show of skill. It is a test of two different developments. First, how far can hybrid warfare be applied without leading to direct reprisals? Second, it is a major experiment in how effectively cyber war can be used to undermine and cripple an opponent.

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