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John's avatar
John
1h

We're the elections rigged? I have serious doubts about the so called blue wave. We all know California elections are totally rigged. No one does anything about it. What about Texas? Am I to believe the odd turnout for a total freak case winning a Senate race and Governorship? If we don't make certain elections are fair-it won't matter who runs for office. My ticket: Rubio-DeSantis.

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Steve's avatar
Steve
44m

Also it is Waaaay to early to say Who Is and Who Isn't Leading/Running.

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