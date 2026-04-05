On Easter, we celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ – the most important day of the year for the Christian community.

Christians worldwide believe Jesus Christ was crucified, died, was buried, and rose from the dead. This selfless, sacrificial love for humanity is at the heart of Christianity.

John 3:16 says, “For God so loved the world that He gave His only Son so that everyone who believes in Him might not perish but might have eternal life.”

Jesus Christ’s resurrection and ultimate victory over death gives us hope for the future and eternal life in Heaven.

As Pope Francis said Easter 2025 during his final public address:

“The resurrection of Jesus is indeed the basis of our hope. For in the light of this event, hope is no longer an illusion. Thanks to Christ — crucified and risen from the dead — hope does not disappoint! Spes non confundit! That hope is not an evasion, but a challenge; it does not delude, but empowers us.”

This message is as powerful today as it has ever been. Many in the world are living through a time of turmoil and hardship.

Yet Jesus Christ’s death on the cross reminds us that we are not alone in enduring the dangers and challenges in this life – and that God’s eternal love conquers all.

This Easter, let us celebrate the hope and love that are revealed to us through the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

I pray you have a happy, safe, and peaceful Easter!

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