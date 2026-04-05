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Merrill Donoho's avatar
Merrill Donoho
7h

I became a Gingrich follower since before he got involved with politics. Back then, PBS telecasted live his lectures to the history class he taught to college students. It was an after noon class and I made effort to be enriched by his teaching, as often as I could. He remaines a great hero to me.

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Damn the torpedoes's avatar
Damn the torpedoes
10h

Happy Easter, Mr. Speaker! We miss you and Calista at St. Leo!

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