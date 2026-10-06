For the next 28 days, President Donald J. Trump should focus his message on a simple fact: A Senate led by Sen. Chuck Schumer would be a nightmare.

Like Harry Truman in his great comeback campaign in 1948, President Trump should drive home repeatedly just how bad and destructive a Schumer-led Senate would be. Indeed, Schumer is fully as vulnerable as the “do nothing Republican Congress” was in 1948.

In one recent national poll, Schumer was only 32 percent favorable, 42 percent unfavorable. Two months ago, he was only 29 percent favorable, 47 percent unfavorable. The Democrats hid Schumer and brought out Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is far better liked. President Trump could refocus the country on Schumer, and his unfavourability would jump above 50 percent, forcing every Democrat Senate candidate in the country to try to run from him.

Schumer is a negative with these key swing voter groups:

Undecided generic voters: 16 percent to 36 percent

Independents: 22 percent to 48 percent

Moderates: 29 percent to 37 percent

Those who don’t watch cable news: 23 percent to 45 percent

Schumer has negatives in his base: 20 percent of Democrats, 25 percent of Kamala Harris voters, 25 percent of black voters, and 30 percent of Hispanic voters are unfavorable to Schumer.

In his home state of New York, voters are done with him. He has 32 percent favorable ratings and 65 percent unfavorable ratings. Among Jewish voters, this is 37 percent favorable to 61 percent unfavorable.

Rather than attacking a different person every day, President Trump should attack Senate Leader Schumer and define every Democratic senatorial candidate as a part of his destructive left wing machine.

The fact is every Democrat who is running for the Senate will end up voting for Schumer for leader. They will support him in organizing an anti-Trump, big government socialist agenda — and a strategy of constant obstruction, investigation, and impeachment. Even those who claim to be undecided on supporting Schumer will in that end vote for him if he is their caucuses choice for leader. There are no moderate Democrats left except for John Fetterman of Pennsylvania. Functionally, the rest are all hard left and willing to work with the most fanatic, extreme, and nuttiest members of their caucus. No other Democrat running this year going to break away from the Schumer, big government socialist coalition.

The first reality of a Schumer Senate is that it will seek to impeach just about everyone in the administration, starting of course with President Trump. It will also investigate everyone and hold endless hearings trying to set the stage for the 2028 presidential campaign.

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The confrontational Schumer strategy will guarantee that virtually nothing positive will get done for two years. Nothing positive would be passed into law. Defense spending would get slashed at a time when challenges from China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, the drug cartels, and radical Islam are all making the world more dangerous.

It would favor every left-wing social dogma.

Here are a few examples:

Schumer introduced a bill to provide tax paid Medicaid to noncitizens, including coverage for those who have been charged or convicted of certain crimes.

He opposes voter identification laws. In fact, he is so opposed he said the SAVE Act will “never become law.”

Schumer blocked bringing up a bill to protect women in sports. He supports men competing in women’s sports.

Schumer opposed parental notification for school curriculum changes or changes to a child’s pronouns. He opposes banning so-called gender affirming care for people underage.

Schumer is committed to changing the U.S. Supreme Court which fits in with the Democratic Socialist of America party platform.

He has led the Democrats’ efforts to tie President Trump’s hands in Iran on six different votes on the War Powers Act. Their votes would virtually guarantee a nuclear-armed Iran (whose parliament chants “Death to America” as a matter of policy).

Schumer joined in blocking a bill that would ban congressional members from trading in stocks.

He opposed allowing Americans to have a contribution to their health savings accounts.

The contrast between where Schumer would take America and where President Trump is taking America is enormous.

Focusing on Schumer for the next 28 days could be a productive, Truman style strategy for winning the midterms.

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