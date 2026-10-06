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Timothy D Naegele's avatar
Timothy D Naegele
8m

Of course Newt is correct.

I have followed Schumer's career since he was a lowly congressman, and I was an attorney with the U.S. Senate Banking Committee. I am an Independent; and Schumer is a dedicated, destructive Democrat, who will rip this country apart even more than it is today. It will be truly Helter Skelter.

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