Dear Inner Circle Member,

I am writing this as we drive from Bern to Davos, Switzerland.

Davos is the site of the World Economic Forum. This year, the forum will bring together 3,000 people of which 800 will be American and more than 60 will be heads of state. President Donald J. Trump will be here Wednesday and Thursday.

There are so many different things going on that it is hard to provide a clear summary of all the cross tensions and heightened tensions.

It was just announced that a senior Iranian official had been invited to come to Davos for the forum. Considering the thousands of Iranian demonstrators who have been killed in the last few weeks--and the tens of thousands who have been imprisoned -there is something grotesquely wrong with honoring the dictatorship and welcoming it to a world gathering.