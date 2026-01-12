Dear Inner Circle Member,

There is so much going on it is hard to keep track of everything.

Let me hit a few highlights today.

First, from a selfish standpoint, it was fascinating this weekend that Bern, Switzerland was named the most livable city in the world. As you know, Callista and I are living there while serves as U.S. Ambassador. It is a quaint and relatively small, quiet town. In the summer, people float down the river to get through town. Then, they get out at a beach which essentially becomes a playground. Business folks will wrap their clothes in waterproof bags and float to work in their bathing suits. Then they dry off, change and go to the office.