John von Neumann, one of the great geniuses of the early computing era, warned in 1955 that the rate of technological advance was creating a deep crisis of the entire system.

In “Can We Survive Technology,” Neumann argued that technological advance was so much faster than the evolution of human governing systems that the danger of breakdowns was going to constantly increase.

The last few days seem like Neumann’s warning is coming to life.

Microsoft Outlook went down worldwide, inconveniencing hundreds of millions (including me). You know something has gone wrong when your iPad simply stops.

Then we had a nationwide ground stop for aircraft, stopping travel for 1 million people and stranding some for three days with no notice.

Then, nine banks announced they were having random computer problems involving relatively small numbers of depositors.

At the same time, one of the most successful chief executive officers in the world, who created billions in value at Nvidia and totally dominated the high-end microchip industry, turned out to have a Chinese Communist girlfriend. She extracted roughly a quarter-million high-end microchips (which are critical for developing artificial intelligence) and illegally diverted them to China.

Meanwhile, Calley Means went from trying to develop the Make America Healthy Again program in the Trump administration to the Joe Rogan Podcast to charge Trump’s team with blatant corruption for blocking key health policies on behalf of special interest groups. Means has guaranteed a long series of congressional hearings as the Democrats enthusiastically follow up on his allegations of corruption.

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Finally, we are being told the war with Iran is over. But three Cabinet secretaries (Marco Rubio, Scott Bessent, and Markwayne Mullin) have been moved to military bases for protection — and American bombers were moved out of Great Britain due to perceived Iranian threats.

Every day brings news of the Houthis, Iran’s allies, making progress in taking over Yemen despite opposition from America and Saudi Arabia.

On an almost daily basis, American bases in Bahrain are hit by Iranian missiles and drones.

There are now serious reports that the Iranians are trying to develop a dirty bomb to use in Washington to eliminate a substantial number of American government leaders in one blow.

It doesn’t seem like the Iranians agree that the war is over.

I don’t know specifically what all this means. But as a historian, I find it deeply unsettling that this many different things are breaking down or going wrong.

Democrats and Republicans must raise their heads above the partisan infighting and take a serious look at getting us back on track.

We may be entering a period of enormous testing for America, and that will require our leaders to actually lead. It will mean leading as Americans, not as parties or ideological sects.

President Bill Clinton and I proved that it was possible to be partisan and also work together for America. We balanced the budget four times (the only four times in a century). We reformed welfare 30 years after President Ronald Reagan proposed it while running for Governor of California. There were dozens of things we were able to get done through several tough partisan fights.

In my new book, “America’s Golden Age,” I outline a world of 2076 in which we have an amazing future of prosperity, much longer lives, much better health, much greater safety, and much greater opportunities for our children and grandchildren.

I truly believe that kind of future is possible — but it is going to require our leaders to put patriotism above partisanship and to talk with each other about how to find solutions.

Hopefully, we can get to this pattern of achievement before even more dangerous things go wrong.

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