Trump’s Budget Director, Russ Vought, Is About To Show the Democrats How Destructive Their Shutdown Will Be
The left-wing base of the party is furious over Senator Schumer’s performance in the previous spending negotiation.
The Chuck Schumer Shutdown has begun. Republicans should not panic. They should continue insisting on a clean continuing resolution. This is what the American people want. Republicans should have faith in them.
So far, the messaging between President Trump, Vice President JD Vance, the Senate leader, John Thune, and Speaker Mike Johnson has been about pe…