On November 4, voters will go to the polls at New York City, New Jersey, and Virginia. These three elections may teach us a lot about how voters feel about where the country is — and where they want it to go.

Two of these elections would typically be a lock for Democrats. But there are a lot of cross currents in this highly polarized, extraordinarily uncertain environment.

Since midterm elections traditionally have dramatically smaller turnouts, a major test of this election is whether those who voted for President Trump in 2024 participate. There is some evidence that the election never really ended.

