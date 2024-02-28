Trump’s Innovation Leads America Back to the Moon
When you look at the Moon tonight, take a moment to appreciate that American ingenuity has returned to our nearest celestial neighbor.
When you look at the Moon tonight, take a moment to appreciate that American ingenuity has returned to our nearest celestial neighbor.
On Feb. 22, an American spacecraft landed on the Moon for the first time in 51 years. The last lunar landing was Apollo 17 in December 1972.
This new mission was groundbreaking and historic for several reas…