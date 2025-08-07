In this New York Times bestseller, author Newt Gingrich takes readers inside the most significant political comeback in American history and explains where the Trump movement goes from here.

Despite a nine-year effort to destroy him, President Donald J. Trump succeeded in a historic comeback victory in the 2024 presidential election. This was Trump’s Triumph. Winning the popular and electoral votes, President Trump became the first president to be nonconsecutively re-elected since President Grover Cleveland.

This all happened because President Trump was never a typical political candidate. He is the leader of a movement, which he recognized in the American people. To be clear: President Trump did not invent the Make America Great Again movement, he intuited it.

Meanwhile, elites in media, academia, government, and politics learned a big lesson: Americans no longer trust them. President Trump assembled a massive coalition of Americans from all backgrounds who were tired of being told what to do, say, and believe. He made historic in-roads with voter groups which have not traditionally voted for Republicans. President Trump survived court cases, impeachments, outright lies – and two assassination attempts. All the while, the elites described a future which every day Americans did not want.

The Joe Biden-Kamala Harris (and later Harris-Tim Walz) tickets represented three failures through which the American people were actively suffering: high inflation, a full-blown immigration crisis, and a prevailing elite ideology which they found at best confusing and at worst insane.

Trump’s Triumph puts all this into context, explains how President Trump overcame it all, and describes the future of the Make America Great Again movement.

