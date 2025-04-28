Trump’s Wild Ride Will Transform America, With Turbulence Subsiding Just in Time for the Nation’s 250th Birthday
President Trump is pursuing the most intense, aggressive changes in modern American history, representing the fifth large shift since the founding of the Republic.
As a former Speaker of the House and an historian, I am watching the market meltdown and ensuing financial panic with skepticism.
Everyone should look at their stocks around August of 2026. I subscribe to the Warren Buffett theory of buying carefully for the long run rather than timing the market. Volatility over the next few months will …