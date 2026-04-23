Final approval of the European Union’s $105 billion loan package to Kyiv is sending what Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, calls “the right signal” in a war that has fallen out of the spotlight amid the struggle with Iran.

It is unfortunate if people are paying less attention to the Kremlin’s war of aggression, though, because something amazing is happening in the war between the Russian Goliath and the Ukrainian David.

The Ukrainians have now withstood Russia’s vicious killing of civilians and destruction of civilian infrastructure for longer than all of World War I.

Read More

You can manage your subscription preferences to choose the updates, newsletters, and alerts you want to receive on the website.