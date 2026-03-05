Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nancy E. Head's avatar
Nancy E. Head
35m

I love showing students (usually middle school) that moment of history. The movie does a great job showing the prelude the 1972 basketball team being cheated out of the gold, the gas lines, the Cold War, inflation, Carter's speech, even the cone heads.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gingrich 360 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture