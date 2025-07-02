Votes Against the One Big Beautiful Bill Were Votes Against the American People
Every congressional Democrat who voted against President Donald J. Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill voted to inflict an amazing amount of pain on the American people.
Every congressional Democrat who voted against President Donald J. Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill voted to inflict an amazing amount of pain on the American people.
If they had succeeded and killed the bill, the results would have been a disaster.
Failing to pass the bill would have triggered the largest tax increase in American history. N…