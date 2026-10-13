Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kevin Browne's avatar
Kevin Browne
1h

Good perspective, Newt. You say, “ Focusing on war winning also requires a lot more clarity with political leaders…” Is it not instead, “First, political leaders must be a lot more clear…”? For all the criticism of Bush the Elder’s decision to leave Saddam in power at the end of the Gulf War, that’s the last time we had such clarity from an Administration.

Reply
Share
Big Country JTB's avatar
Big Country JTB
36m

as for Afghanistan...

Trump should have kept 5k combat troops in Afghanistan at Bagram as "cheap insurance" against the Taliban resurgence and to continue to bolster the Afghan government... his asinine agreement with the jihadists Taliban to fully withdraw all US forces was reckless 😳... Xi Biden then retreated from Afghanistan and surrendered to the jihadists Taliban and left behind $80 BILLION of weapons and equipment... 20 yrs wasted $3 TRILLION and US military lives and blood...

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gingrich 360 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture