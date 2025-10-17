Gingrich 360, a consulting and multimedia production company located in Arlington, VA, is seeking a full-time Deputy Director of Opinion Research.

Candidates should be highly organized, capable of managing multiple competing deadlines, and capable of exercising judgment and discretion. Candidates should also be capable of working closely with others as part of a collaborative team and have a keen interest in and understanding of American politics, public opinion, public policy, and culture.

Role responsibilities include:

· Assisting in the development and analysis of public opinion research projects on political and current event issues and messages.

· Developing content publication on this opinion research as well as other topics.

· Outreach to aligned organizations to educate them on this research.

Qualified candidates should possess:

· Strong communications skills, including written, verbal, and visual presentations.

· Experience developing, managing, and analyzing public opinion research projects, including qualitative (surveys/polling) and qualitative (focus groups) research.

· Experience working in political campaigns, congress, and/or state government. Knowledge of Capitol Hill and the legislative process is preferred.

· Ability to work well with others as part of a collaborative team and to manage multiple, competing deadlines.

· A keen interest in and understanding of American politics, public opinion, public policy, and culture.

· A bachelor’s degree and 3-5 years work experience.

More about the position:

The position requires at least an understanding of quantitative and qualitative research methodologies.

The position requires the person to stay educated on political and current event issues and track related research released to the public and shared privately. This is a critical piece to informing and writing research questionnaires, as well as communicating their results.

Applicants need to be able to analyze data reports, including demographic crosstabs, and communicate what it means and why it matters in a concise and clear manner.

Applicants are expected to have strong writing skills to write the questionnaires and communicate the research findings. Experience in communications would be considered a benefit.

Experience using PowerPoint or other slideshow software to create compelling visual presentations is considered a benefit.

Travel may be required. Flexibility is key.

To apply, candidates should submit a cover letter, resume, and three writing samples through the online form.

Submit Resume