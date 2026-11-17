Newt Gingrich Talks With Dr. Eran Magen About Veteran Suicide Prevention, Social Isolation, and the Early Alert Program.

Every day, more than 17 American veterans die by suicide. In 2023 alone, 6,398 veterans lost their lives, and 61 percent had not received Veterans Affairs healthcare in the year before their deaths. Behind these troubling statistics is a difficult question: How do we reach veterans who are struggling before they reach a crisis? For many, the challenges extend beyond access to healthcare. The transition from military service to civilian life can bring profound changes in structure, identity, and personal relationships, leaving some veterans feeling isolated and disconnected from the communities around them.

On this episode of Newt’s World, Newt Gingrich speaks with Dr. Eran Magen, an assistant clinical professor of psychiatry at Yale School of Medicine and founder of Early Alert, a free program that uses weekly text messages to check in with veterans and connect them with support. Magen explains why something as simple as asking how someone is doing can build trust, reduce isolation, and help identify problems before they escalate. Their conversation explores the challenges of veteran suicide prevention, the importance of community connections, and practical steps families and friends can take when they are concerned about someone they love. It is a timely reminder that supporting those who have served requires more than gratitude. It requires staying connected.— and what the United States must do to protect its most valuable assets.

Listen to their conversation below, or scroll down for an edited transcript.

Edited Transcript

This conversation has been condensed and lightly edited for clarity.

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Newt Gingrich

Veterans Day is a time to thank everyone who has served and to face a hard fact. In 2023, 6,398 veterans died by suicide, more than 17 every day. Of those, 61 percent had not received VA healthcare in the year before their death.

My guest today is Dr. Eran Magen, an assistant clinical professor of psychiatry at Yale School of Medicine and the founder and CEO of Early Alert. He is also a former Israel Defense Forces officer who earned his master’s degree in education and PhD in psychology at Stanford.

Eran created Early Alert to connect with veterans weekly and help reduce suicide risk. We’re going to discuss the challenges veterans face, how a simple text message can connect them with help before a problem becomes a crisis, and how to recognize when someone may be at risk of suicide.

You served as an officer in the Israel Defense Forces before becoming a psychologist. How did that experience shape the way you think about psychology, especially around veteran suicide?

Dr. Eran Magen

In Israel, service is mandatory, so you have many different kinds of people with different motivations and experiences. Some find military service gratifying and satisfying, while others find it demoralizing.

My main takeaway is that service can mean very different things to different people, but it almost always contains life-changing, perspective-changing experiences. That has to be taken into account when talking with anyone who has served in the military.

Newt Gingrich

Do the Israelis have the same challenge of veteran suicide that we do?

Dr. Eran Magen

There is an elevated risk of suicide during active service. It’s harder to measure what happens afterward because most of the Israeli population has served.

We do know that people can face elevated risks in the years following service. Sometimes individuals feel they haven’t received enough acknowledgment or support for the challenges they experienced during their military service.

Newt Gingrich

In the United States, we have huge populations that have never served. Does that contrast make it harder on veterans?

Dr. Eran Magen

I think so. When military service is relatively uncommon, veterans may find it harder to feel understood and accepted.

A core requirement for a good life is feeling connected to the people around you. If you’re a veteran and most people you encounter haven’t served, a very important part of your life and experience isn’t shared by those around you.

That can be isolating, and isolation is dangerous. Social connection is essential for health, happiness, well-being, and longevity.

Newt Gingrich

Can that sense of isolation create a downward spiral, where the more isolated someone feels, the more isolated they become?

Dr. Eran Magen

Absolutely. If we convince ourselves that other people can’t understand us and won’t understand us, why would we even try?

We become more withdrawn and more isolated, to our own detriment.

Newt Gingrich

In the United States, suicide is estimated to be the 12th leading cause of death for veterans. The Veterans Administration is trying to address this challenge, but to what extent do we need to rethink how we reintegrate people into civilian society so they don’t experience this loneliness?

Dr. Eran Magen

Veterans die by suicide at roughly one-and-a-half to two times the rate of the general population. Isolation is one factor, but there are others, including psychological and physical difficulties associated with military service.

A great deal of attention goes toward helping transitioning veterans find jobs, start businesses, and obtain healthcare. Those are important, but the social and psychological adjustment can be even more challenging.

Military life provides structure, certainty, and a shared experience. Civilian life is very different. Forming close, sustained relationships with people who don’t share your experiences can be enormously difficult.

We need to think about reintegration not just as a government responsibility but as a community responsibility. How do we welcome veterans and help them build meaningful connections?

Newt Gingrich

Another important factor is traumatic brain injury. We know that it can significantly increase suicide risk. Shouldn’t we be able to identify those individuals and provide more targeted support?

Dr. Eran Magen

One challenge with traumatic brain injury is that we’re continually learning about new ways it can occur.

Thirty years ago, people weren’t thinking about traumatic brain injuries in football the way they are today. We’re also recognizing that exposure to the force of large weapons firing nearby can cause brain injuries, even without a direct blow to the head.

Our understanding of what causes these injuries keeps expanding, and that makes identifying everyone affected more complicated.

Newt Gingrich

I’m very interested in brain research, particularly as it relates to Alzheimer’s disease. Is our expanded understanding of the brain helping us develop better interventions for people at risk of suicide?

Dr. Eran Magen

It’s a developing science. One of the biggest changes is our growing appreciation for how seemingly small injuries can create significant risks later in life.

We’re learning more about the relationship between early brain trauma and neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s.

I don’t know how much this has changed our treatment capabilities yet, but it is influencing research priorities and helping us recognize traumatic brain injury as a potentially lifelong disability.

That acknowledgment is important.

Newt Gingrich

There’s also a transition period after people leave active duty when they may be particularly vulnerable. Why is that?

Dr. Eran Magen

It’s the loss of an entire system.

In the military, nearly every aspect of life has structure. You have a schedule, a hierarchy, clear goals, and measures of success. You know what you’re supposed to do next.

Civilian life is almost the opposite.

Even something as basic as sleep becomes your own responsibility. And sleep is an enormously important determinant of mental health.

Most adults need seven to eight hours of sleep to function well emotionally and cognitively. When people become sleep-deprived, their mental health and performance can deteriorate significantly.

Then there are decisions about nutrition, work, relationships, and how to spend free time. All of these changes can become overwhelming.

Newt Gingrich

One statistic that surprised me is that 61 percent of veterans who died by suicide in 2023 had not received VA healthcare in the previous year.

Is that because we’re not reaching out enough, or because veterans find it too difficult to obtain help?

Dr. Eran Magen

There are several reasons.

Some veterans don’t want VA services. Others aren’t aware of the services available to them. Some believe they’re only eligible for limited benefits, while others have applied and been denied or believe they aren’t eligible at all.

The bottom line is that accessing VA services isn’t always straightforward.

Once veterans are enrolled, many seem satisfied with the care they receive. But getting into the system can be difficult.

A significant part of my work involves helping connect veterans with VA resources, including those who don’t believe they’re eligible.

Newt Gingrich

Let’s talk about Early Alert. What exactly is the program?

Dr. Eran Magen

Early Alert sends a text message to veterans once a week.

Any veteran can subscribe, and there’s no cost. It doesn’t matter whether they’re enrolled in VA healthcare or eligible for VA services.

We check in to see how they’re doing. It’s essentially a buddy check.

If a veteran tells us they’re experiencing challenges involving sleep, loneliness, finances, employment, mood, or something else, we suggest resources near them that they’re eligible to receive at no cost.

The goal is to address problems early.

Newt Gingrich

How many veterans are receiving these weekly messages?

Dr. Eran Magen

Approximately 15,000 veterans are receiving them now. We’re in the second year of an expanded pilot with the VA, and the reception from veterans has been very positive.

Newt Gingrich

And it’s just a text message?

Dr. Eran Magen

Yes. It might say something like, “Hi, Joe. Early Alert again. How satisfied have you been with your social relationships over the past week on a scale of zero to 10?”

One of the most frequent things veterans tell us is that they feel somebody cares because somebody is checking in on them.

A surprising number of veterans don’t have anyone checking on them during a typical week.

We’re very clear that the messages are automated. We’re not trying to fool anyone. But even knowing that, veterans appreciate the connection.

They also know there’s a team behind the technology. If they respond with something concerning, a human being can reach out.

The check-in itself becomes a form of support, even before we connect someone with additional resources.

Newt Gingrich

Is it statistically making a difference in the frequency of suicide?

Dr. Eran Magen

That’s a very important question, and I wish I had a clear answer.

We don’t know yet because our numbers are still too small to measure a change in suicide deaths reliably.

What we can measure is the impact on risk factors.

We know we’re improving reported feelings of connection. We know we’re reaching people who are approaching a crisis and connecting them with crisis counselors who can help develop safety plans.

We’re also helping veterans access VA resources they might not otherwise have known about.

These things matter, but we need a larger population and more time before we can determine the program’s effect on suicide rates.

Newt Gingrich

There seems to be a difference between telephone-based outreach programs and your approach. Why do text messages seem to work better?

Dr. Eran Magen

Today, when people see a call from a number they don’t recognize, they often don’t answer.

Text messages are different. People are much more likely to read them.

Our main design principle is to avoid being annoying. We send short, clear messages once a week. They’re minimally intrusive.

Another important factor is that veterans choose to sign up. They know what Early Alert is and what it’s for.

We’re also seeing veterans recommend the program to other veterans. That’s one of our most encouraging signs of success.

Newt Gingrich

How often does receiving these messages lead someone to acknowledge that they’re having problems and need help?

Dr. Eran Magen

In a typical week, approximately 20 percent of the responses we receive indicate that something isn’t entirely fine.

That can range from mild dissatisfaction to serious distress or an emerging crisis.

When someone reports a problem, we suggest appropriate resources and follow up to see whether they used them and whether they were helpful.

Trust develops through repeated, safe interactions.

You check in, ask how someone is doing, and respond respectfully. Eventually, someone who has been saying everything is fine might tell you things aren’t going well.

That trust creates an opportunity to help.

Newt Gingrich

I want to turn to something very personal.

I had a nephew who served in the Air Force and died by suicide. I’ve also had a good friend whose 17-year-old son died by suicide.

These experiences are devastating, and afterward you find yourself wondering what you could have done.

How can someone recognize when a veteran they love is struggling? What should they say, and where should they turn for help?

Dr. Eran Magen

First, I appreciate you sharing those experiences. Losing someone to suicide is devastating.

One of the most important things to remember when you’re worried about someone is to involve other people.

A crisis can create the feeling that the world is closing in. Someone might tell you they’re struggling but ask you not to tell anyone. You may feel that the entire responsibility rests on you.

When that happens, it’s important to bring others into the situation.

The easiest place to start is 988.

It’s a free, confidential crisis service available 24 hours a day. You can call if you’re worried about yourself or someone else.

If you dial 988 and press 1, you’ll reach the Veterans Crisis Line, which specializes in helping veterans.

You can explain your concerns, and a trained counselor can help you understand what to do next.

Beyond professional assistance, the most important thing you can do personally is maintain regular contact.

Check in with the veteran. Spend time together. Invite them to activities. Help them build relationships with other people.

Sometimes, when someone experiences a loss, everyone reaches out during the first few days. Then, after a couple of weeks, people stop checking in, even though the person is still grieving.

Be the person who continues to remember.

You can offer that consistent social connection while understanding that it isn’t your responsibility to carry another person’s entire burden alone.

Newt Gingrich

I have to admit, I didn’t even know about 988. How long has that service existed?

Dr. Eran Magen

The crisis hotline system has existed for decades, although it previously used a much longer telephone number.

The three-digit 988 number was introduced to make it easier for people to remember and access help.

It’s a network of crisis centers across the country. When you call, you’re connected with trained professionals who can help.

Newt Gingrich

I think it’s tremendous that you’ve dedicated so much of your life to this work. It’s clear that you have a genuine passion for helping people who are at risk.

Dr. Eran Magen

Thank you. I have a lot of sympathy for people who are alone when life becomes difficult.

I’ve experienced difficult periods in my own life, but I’ve been fortunate to have wonderful friends and family who supported me.

Sometimes I think about what those experiences would have been like without them.

Helping people avoid being alone when things are hard is the most important contribution I feel I can make.

It’s gratifying to work alongside dedicated people at Early Alert, the VA, universities, and other organizations. It’s really a coalition of the caring.

Newt Gingrich

That’s a wonderful way to describe it, a coalition of the caring.

I want to thank you for joining me and for the work you’re doing.

Veterans can sign up for Early Alert for free at earlyalert.me/veterans.

If you’re a veteran in crisis or worried about one, call the Veterans Crisis Line by dialing 988 and pressing 1. Help is available 24 hours a day.

Thank you for sharing what we can do to help veterans who are struggling.

Dr. Eran Magen

My great pleasure. Thank you for having me.

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About the Guest

Dr. Eran Magen is an assistant clinical professor of psychiatry at Yale School of Medicine and the founder and CEO of Early Alert, a program focused on identifying challenges early and connecting individuals with support. A former officer in the Israel Defense Forces, he earned a master's degree in education and a PhD in psychology from Stanford University. His work focuses on suicide prevention, social connection, and improving access to mental health resources for veterans and other populations.

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