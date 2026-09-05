Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pete McQueen's avatar
Pete McQueen
2hEdited

The socialists are leaning farther left in an effort to follow the democrats as the better alternative once the Democrats have screwed up society to the point where the majority of voters want a change. The party has done this effectively in NY. I’m skeptical about a city run by organized crime and whether they’ve had a legitimate election but, if they did socialist took over and are now doing the bidding of organized crime in NY anyway. Ironically, the city will see a Muslim socialist in charge on 9/11’s 25th anniversary. I wonder how many people voted for that?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gingrich 360 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture