Who Governs America?
The contrast between Saturday’s parade celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States Army and radicals attempting to undermine the law will be a stunning moment of choosing for millions of Americans.
Riots in defense of illegal immigration in Los Angeles are finally being quelled by President Donald J. Trump’s decision to send in federal forces. But there are signs that Chicago, Atlanta, and other major cities may start hosting similar anti-government outbreaks. There are reportedly 1,500 demonstrations planned across the nation this…