Why Celebrating America’s 250th Anniversary Matters
The 250th anniversary is a terrific opportunity to re-educate two generations of Americans who came out of schools in which patriotism was downplayed, and American history was largely ignored or distorted.
When President Donald J. Trump went to the Iowa State Fairgrounds last week to kick off the celebration of America’s 250th anniversary, he launched a deeply important project.
The 250th anniversary is a terrific opportunity to re-educate two generations of Americans who came out of schools in which patriotism was downplayed, and American …